Police arrest man accused of pimping two women, including 16-year-old in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a man was arrested Monday after a human trafficking investigation.

Detectives say they were notified in late July by the Department of Human Services that a 16-year-old girl may have been sex trafficked.

Police interviewed the teenager and also learned that a second adult female victim was being sex trafficked.

Officers say they developed probable caused over the next two months to arrest 26-year-old Emmanuel Eldridge. Detectives arrested him during a stop of his vehicle Monday in the area of Palmer Park Boulevard and Powers Boulevard.

Eldridge has been charged with human trafficking of a minor for sexual servitude, pimping of a child and pimping.