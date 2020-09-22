Colorado virus cases reach highest levels since end of July

News

DENVER -- Colorado health officials say confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased for the third consecutive week and have reached levels last registered at the end of July.

The Denver Post reports that the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 3,439 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the week ending Sunday. The state has not reported more cases than that since the week of July 27.

More than 65,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide since March and more than 7,300 have been hospitalized. About 1,900 people died directly from the virus and 2,000 people have died with it in their system.