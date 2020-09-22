Colorado Springs police crack down on human trafficking through better resources

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department told KRDO Tuesday that its Human Trafficking Task Force is. seeing more success after it reallocated resources in January.

CSPD Lieutenant John Koch told KRDO that the detectives are able to solve more cases with the help of its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

"Child pornography, child prostitution, sex trafficking, pimping; where we have one of those, it's not uncommon for us to have several other crimes as well," Koch said.

The news comes after Emmanuel Eldridge, 26, was arrested Monday for pimping a 16-year-old girl and another adult woman.

The arrest was due to a months-long investigation, similar to the one resulting in the arrest of David O'Neal Roberts in July for allegedly raping an underage runaway earlier this year. The arrest of Roberts also led to the discovery of a possible human trafficking ring police say was operating out of the Super 8 Motel on Peterson Road.