Colorado Springs Philharmonic cancels contract with Musicians’ Union

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Philharmonic Board of Directors says it was forced to cancel its contract with the Musicians' Union after weeks of failed negotiations.

The Philharmonic is a part-time orchestra formed of 70 musicians. The musicians are represented by the American Federation of Musicians' Union Local #154. Before the pandemic, the Union and the Board had struck a five-year agreement that boosted pay by as much 28 percent.

But on Friday, the Board voted to cut ties with the Union due to force majeure caused by the pandemic. The decision went into effect Monday at noon.

The last offer from the Board of Directors proposed $716,000 in wages, taxes and benefits while implementing a plan for small-scale performances that followed health guidelines. 70 percent ($501,000) of the full offer was guaranteed even if all concerts were canceled. The offer would also continue pension contributions, monthly health subsidy payments and unlimited paid leave. The Union rejected the offer on Sept. 14.

"We were disappointed the offer was not accepted by the Union,” said Herman Tiemens, Chairman of the Philharmonic Board of Directors. “From the start, our deep desire has been to keep musicians on the payroll and continue to bring live, classical music to Colorado Springs. Ultimately, their decision left the negotiations at an impasse."

Tiemens said the cancelation was the Board's only reasonable alternative due to the ongoing pandemic. However, he said he hopes the two groups can come to a new agreement in the coming weeks and months.

Nathan Newbrough, the Philharmonic President and CEO, said their offer was generous albeit financially risky.

In March, the Philharmonic Board pledged to pay musicians through July even though all concerts were canceled. But losses in ticket revenue and donations have put the Board in a tight corner financially.

“We want to move forward with smaller scale performances, however it is necessary that we ensure the long-term survival of the Philharmonic and operate prudently within our available resources,” Newbrough said.

Tiemens says "decision was not taken lightly" but that it had to be made "to ensure the orchestra's survival."

KRDO is reaching out to the Musicians' Union for comment as well. Check back later for more updates.