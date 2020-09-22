Colorado furloughs workdays of state employees due to budget shortfall
DENVER (KRDO) -- The State of Colorado announced Tuesday that it is furloughing the workdays for state employees who earn more than $50,000 a year due to a budget shortfall.
State employees, unless exempt, will be mandated to take furlough days before the end of the fiscal year. Those exempt include employees who are responding to the coronavirus pandemic, helping Coloradans find jobs, protecting public safety and roads, as well as employees earning $50,000 a year or less.
“Colorado is facing one of the most challenging economic crises in our history, and public agencies are facing difficult budget constraints," said Governor Jared Polis in a statement. "Just as the private sector is tightening its belt, so too must the government.
The Governor, his cabinet, the Lt. Governor, and members of the Governor’s office will be taking furlough days under the same rules as every other state employee.
The table below shows how many furlough days a state employee will have to take depending on their annual salary.
|Lower Salary Band
|Upper Salary Band
|Number of Days
|$0
|$50,000
|0
|$50,000.01
|$70,000
|1
|$70,000.01
|$90,000
|2
|$90,000.01
|$140,000
|3
|$140,000.01
|-----
|4
Polis said this furlough plan will help address the state's budget shortfall amid the pandemic while still ensuring critical services are operating in Colorado.
"I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before," Polis said.
In order to minimize the impact of furloughs on state services, most State offices will be closed on Friday, November 27, 2020 after Thanksgiving. Furlough days will be distributed throughout the rest of the fiscal year.
Your update only partially answered this question Mr. Aedo, but thank you for that. Please continue answering the rest of the question(s).
How many Furlough days must each individual state employee making more than $50,000 a year and not work in the capacities of “employees who are necessary to respond to the COVID pandemic, those who assist Coloradans in finding jobs, and protect public safety and roads.” – Answered in update
Given that list is very large, rather than attempting to determine which department’s fit this category. Wouldn’t it just be more simple and upfront, clear and concise just to say who is getting these furloughs and who does not?
Will these furloughs be given at time and a half too since I am sure at the time when these employees were working most of the hours worked were overtime, since this was occurring during the pandemic. If not how does the state expect to reimburse the other .5 of monies spent that created the shortcoming?
I am sure the State elected Government officials will do a good job, we should just trust this will be done correctly. Besides, what good is faith if it isn’t blind faith.
“In order to minimize the impact of furloughs on state services, most State offices will be closed on Friday, November 27, 2020 after Thanksgiving. Furlough days will be distributed throughout the rest of the fiscal year.”
Because who does want to work on Black Friday…