Colorado furloughs workdays of state employees due to budget shortfall

DENVER (KRDO) -- The State of Colorado announced Tuesday that it is furloughing the workdays for state employees who earn more than $50,000 a year due to a budget shortfall.

State employees, unless exempt, will be mandated to take furlough days before the end of the fiscal year. Those exempt include employees who are responding to the coronavirus pandemic, helping Coloradans find jobs, protecting public safety and roads, as well as employees earning $50,000 a year or less.

“Colorado is facing one of the most challenging economic crises in our history, and public agencies are facing difficult budget constraints," said Governor Jared Polis in a statement. "Just as the private sector is tightening its belt, so too must the government.

The Governor, his cabinet, the Lt. Governor, and members of the Governor’s office will be taking furlough days under the same rules as every other state employee.

The table below shows how many furlough days a state employee will have to take depending on their annual salary.

Lower Salary Band Upper Salary Band Number of Days $0 $50,000 0 $50,000.01 $70,000 1 $70,000.01 $90,000 2 $90,000.01 $140,000 3 $140,000.01 ----- 4

Polis said this furlough plan will help address the state's budget shortfall amid the pandemic while still ensuring critical services are operating in Colorado.

"I know this won’t be easy, but we’re in this together and know that we’ll bounce back even stronger than before," Polis said.

In order to minimize the impact of furloughs on state services, most State offices will be closed on Friday, November 27, 2020 after Thanksgiving. Furlough days will be distributed throughout the rest of the fiscal year.