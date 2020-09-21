University of Colorado Boulder to go online amid virus spike

News

BOULDER, Colo. -- The University of Colorado Boulder has announced all classes will be fully online for at least two weeks starting Wednesday to limit the spread of COVID-19 as cases increase among students.

The Daily Camera reported that the university has recorded an increasing number of infections, with 765 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. The number includes 457 newly confirmed cases for last week.

Chancellor Phil DiStefano says moving all classes online will help a downward trend in cases.

Students who violate guidelines will receive immediate 10-day suspensions. The semester began with a mix of in person, online and hybrid courses.