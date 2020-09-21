Turman Elementary School closed until Friday due to 2 positive COVID-19 cases

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Turman Elementary School in Colorado Springs will be closed until Friday, Sept. 25 due to a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak.

A spokesperson for the Harrison School District said parents received a notification late Sunday evening that health officials confirmed there were two positive COVID-19 tests at the school. Two sibling students tested positive for coronavirus, according to the district.

The school will be closed for four days as health officials contact trace and the building is sanitized.

All students will be doing e-learning until the school reopens. Students in the impacted cohort will be in quarantine for two weeks and also learn online during that time.