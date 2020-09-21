Man walks kidnapper at gunpoint to Penrose Hospital

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a victim walked his kidnapper at gunpoint to Penrose Hospital on Sunday evening.

Just after 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to Springs Apartments at 3616 Galley Road after a caller reported someone screaming “Give me the gun or I’m going to put a bullet in your head.” The witness reported hearing a woman scream and also seeing a bloody male being forced into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Police say the witness saw another man with a gun get into another vehicle and follow the other two as they drove off.

Around 4:20 p.m., police say they got another call at Penrose Hospital with reports of a man who had a bloodied face and head. Officers say the man was armed with a weapon and was walking into the emergency room lobby with a woman at gunpoint. Security at the hospital was able to detain the armed man without firing any shots and take away his weapon before police arrived.

Investigators learned that the armed man was actually the victim of a kidnapping and had managed to take away the weapon of the female captor while driving.

CSPD identified the female suspect as Darlene Isberg. She was arrested on charges of kidnapping and accessory to first-degree assault. Police were able to determine that the two calls for service were linked.

Authorities are still looking for the other armed man who was reported trailing Isberg and the victim in another vehicle. That suspect has tentatively been identified and police will send more information once he is confirmed as a person of interest.

CSPD says it doesn't believe there is a danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.