Coronavirus pandemic’s effect on Colorado Springs economy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, Mayor John Suthers spoke on the city’s resilience in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating the city's recovery is among the best in the country.

"Last year, I said that the state of our city was good," he said. "This year, given the pandemic and the economic downturn, I think it's excellent."

KRDO will be talking Monday with Tatiana Bailey, a professor and economist who follows the local Colorado Springs economy.

With record-low unemployment rates and recent strong job growth, we're asking about COVID-19's effect on our economy.