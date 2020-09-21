Colorado’s largest active wildfire grows into flatter land

News

RED FEATHER LAKES, Colo. (AP) - Winds have caused the largest active wildfire burning in Colorado to grow, prompting more evacuation orders. Fanned by southwest wind gusts of up to 30 mph, the Cameron Peak Fire near Red Feather Lakes grew by 1,500 acres to 104,157 acres on Sunday.

The Coloradoan reports that was one of its largest runs in weeks. Firefighters had to temporarily retreat because of the growth but the fire spread into flatter ground which will give crews a better chance to fight the fire. It is 15 percent contained.