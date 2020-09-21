Cheyenne Mountain Zoo closing its historic Monkey Pavilion

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Sunday it will close its Monkey Pavilion, built-in 1942 to house big cats like tigers, leopards and lions.

A spokesperson said the zoo decided to close the historic facility because the enclosure had too many barriers which made it hard for guests to see the animals inside.

"The building, once considered architecturally beautiful and state-of-the-art, has become a symbol of zoos past, and its design does not reflect who we are today," the zoo said in a statement.

Monkey Pavilion originally housed large felines but had also undergone renovations to support lemurs, monkeys, sloths and more. The animals will be relocated to other areas in the zoo until the building officially closes on October 28.

In a statement, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo said it sees "opportunities for better use of the area" but it has not made a final decision on what will replace the space.

The demolition is slated to begin in November and is expected to take several months.