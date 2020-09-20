Motorcyclist severely injured after crash in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a crash Sunday that left a motorcyclist severely injured.

Around 5:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Ramona Avenue and South Nevada Avenue in regards to a crash.

When police arrived, they learned a motorcyclist tried to pass a truck on the right side while driving southbound on South Nevada. The truck made a right turn which caused the motorcyclist to lose control and be thrown off.

Officers say the motorcyclist was taken to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening-injuries.

No one else was injured during this traffic incident. Police are still investigating.