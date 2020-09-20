Douglass Valley Elementary School to temporarily close Monday, Sept. 21

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Douglass Valley Elementary School in Colorado Springs will temporarily close Monday, Sept. 21 due to a student testing positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for Academy District 20 said the student tested positive for coronavirus Sunday evening. An additional student is also a probable positive COVID-19 case but officials are still waiting for test results.

The district said closing Douglass Valley Elementary on Monday will allow for more time to contact trace and deep clean the building.

El Paso County Public health Department says it is working with the district to coordinate further steps to minimize the spread.