University in Boulder to increase COVID-19 isolation housing

News

DENVER -- The University of Colorado has forced some students to move out of their dorms to create more isolation housing for students with COVID-19 as case numbers continue to increase at the Boulder campus.

The Denver Post reported that the university said in an email to all impacted students that those living in the Darley North tower at the Williams Village complex must move to other residence halls within the complex by Sunday at 5 p.m.

The announcement came as the university reported 130 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 671 cases since classes began about a month ago.