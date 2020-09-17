81-year-old dies in motorcycle crash in Park County

News

PARK COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol says one person died on Thursday after a motorcycle crash in Park County near Lake George.

Troopers responded just after 2 p.m. to reports of a motorcycle crash on Park County Road 77, about five miles north of Highway 24. When authorities arrived, they found a driver who had been ejected from his Yamaha V-Star.

The motorcyclist was traveling southbound when he lost control in a left-hand curve. The driver drove off the right side of the road causing the motorcycle to partially roll and eject the driver, according to CSP.

The driver was identified as 81-year-old Lewis Cannedy of Kansas City, Kansas. Troopers say Cannedy was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to a hospital in Colorado Springs, where he passed away from his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation but speed and alcohol were not factors in this incident.