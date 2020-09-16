Affidavit reveals history before 84-year-old’s killing in Stratmoor Hills

News

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo (KRDO) -- An arrest affidavit reveals the suspect who killed an 84-year-old woman in Stratmoor Hills had a history of drinking and harassing members of the household.

The suspect 58-year-old Rhaiyanna Earley had moved into the house on the 1600 block of Maxwell Street about two months before the shooting, according to arrest documents. John Elrod, who also lived at the residence, told deputies that he was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the suspect.

Deputies identified the victim as an at-risk woman named Christine Rush who also lived at the same residence. Earley would often get into arguments and physical fights with Rush, and Elrod told deputies he often had to break up the fights.

In the weeks leading up to the shooting, Earley had been stealing personal items from members inside the household to harass them, according to the arrest affidavit. Elrod was trying to get Earley to move out and even offered some financial assistance, deputies said.

On September 12, witnesses inside the household said there were no tense discussions prior to the shooting. Investigators say Earley was unprovoked when she shot Rush and then proceeded to fire several more rounds at Elrod while chasing him outside the home.

When authorities arrived at the household, they found Earley inside with her empty hands held up. Her hands and forearms were covered in blood, and her clothes had large bloodstains, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies say they found Rush deceased in a bathtub with her clothes on. The shower rod and shower head had been pulled down. Although the coroner has not revealed the exact cause of death, deputies say the evidence suggests she was shot.

Although Earley fired several times at Elrod, he was not injured during the incident.

Detectives say they tried to interview the suspect but she refused to answer questions and invoked her right to counsel.

Earley was taken into custody immediately and booked into the El Paso County Jail on charges of murder in the first degree and attempted murder in the second degree.