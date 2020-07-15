All King Soopers to require masks starting July 22

Business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting July 22, all King Soopers locations will require customers to wear a mask when shopping inside.

Customers who wish not to wear a mask or may not wear one due to medical reasons are encouraged to use alternatives like a face shield. A spokesperson for King Soopers said customers can also keep using the grocery pickup services. Ecommerce services like pickup or delivery generally carry a $4.95 fee, according to the company.

"We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our community," said spokesperson Jessica Trowbridge.