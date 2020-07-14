Manitou Springs City Council to discuss possible mask requirement Tuesday

Archive

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Tuesday, a day after the Colorado Springs City Council took no action on a possible mask-wearing ordinance, a similar requirement will be discussed by the Manitou Springs City Council.

The discussion is brought about by an increase of COVID-19 cases in the state and a request from the council to put a mask requirement vote on a future agenda.

Also a factor in Tuesday's discussion is a recent citizen survey finding that the lack of social distancing in public places, and the lack of mask wearing in public places, are the third- and fourth-greatest community concerns, respectively.

City staff members will present the council with an overview of how other communities are addressing mask concerns, and how a mask requirement would be enforced.

Other matters on the council's agenda, include the city's budget status and how businesses are recovering from the pandemic, supplemented by results from a survey of merchants.

The Manitou Springs City Council meeting starts at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall.