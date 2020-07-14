Colorado Springs City Council approves police accountability board on second reading

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- After another vote by the Colorado Springs City Council, the police accountability board is moving forward.

The council voted in favor of the board during a second reading Tuesday. Last month, the council approved the board on its first reading and laid the groundwork for its goals.

The citizens advisory committee would be tasked with bringing policy recommendations to City Council, the Mayor and the Colorado Springs Police Department.

The Council announced it's taking applications for volunteers to serve on the committee, after deciding it would allow council members to appoint people.

This comes in response to weeks of protests in the Springs calling for increased transparency and accountability in CSPD. Many protesters referenced the shooting of De'Von Bailey last August as part of a trend of deadly force being used by officers.

City leaders say they've had multiple discussions with protest leaders about what should be done and they've been impressed with the conversations they've had.

The ordinance calls for eleven members with diverse racial and economic backgrounds who will serve a maximum of two to three-year terms. It says the board will serve "to share the concerns and needs of both citizens and the police department," and "provide feedback to the Council with policy recommendations.

The vote on Tuesday was 8-0 in favor, with Councilman Don Knight absent.