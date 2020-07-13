US debates school reopening, WHO warns ‘no return to normal’

Education

MIAMI (AP) - The United States is grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases with a reported 15,299.

Deaths from the virus also have been rising in the U.S., especially in the South and West, although they are still well below the numbers reached in April.

The World Health Organization warned Monday that the pandemic is worsening globally, with “no return to the old normal” in the foreseeable future, as two of its experts were in China as part of a mission to trace the origin of the virus pandemic.