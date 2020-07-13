Legal cannabis sales in Colorado reach all-time high in May

Cannabis in Colorado

DENVER - Cannabis sales in Colorado set a new monthly record in May, reaching their highest level since broad legalization in 2014.

State data compiled by The Denver Post shows that dispensaries sold over $192 million worth of cannabis products that month. The figure is up about 29% from April and 32% from May 2019.

Sales at both medical and recreational marijuana shops hit monthly all-time highs.

In all, the cannabis industry has sold more than $779 million in products so far this year and paid more than $167 million in taxes and fees to the state.