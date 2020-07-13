Legal cannabis sales in Colorado reach all-time high in May
DENVER - Cannabis sales in Colorado set a new monthly record in May, reaching their highest level since broad legalization in 2014.
State data compiled by The Denver Post shows that dispensaries sold over $192 million worth of cannabis products that month. The figure is up about 29% from April and 32% from May 2019.
Sales at both medical and recreational marijuana shops hit monthly all-time highs.
In all, the cannabis industry has sold more than $779 million in products so far this year and paid more than $167 million in taxes and fees to the state.
It’s a good thing we keep all that tax money out of Colorado springs. keeps Colorado springs nice and pure for the military. Because there’s no way anybody could drive out 24 and go to Manitou.