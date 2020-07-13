Colorado Springs City Council discusses mask ordinance as protesters gather outside
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County continues to rise, and Colorado Springs City Councilmembers are weighing whether or not to introduce a mandatory mask ordinance.
But some residents in the Springs have expressed that they're against being told to wear a mask, even despite evidence showing that mask-wearing can reduce the spread of COVID-19.
On Thursday, El Paso County saw 124 new positive cases of COVID-19, marking the biggest single-day increase since testing began in the county back in March. The number of new cases did drop over the weekend, but the overall trend has been an increase in the last month.
Council members hosted a work session Monday to hear more information on the impacts that a mandatory mask ordinance would have on the city.
Meanwhile, a small group of protesters gathered outside of City Hall and held signs saying they were against being ordered to wear a mask.
Wearing masks is no more a constitutional issue than is wearing underwear. Wearing one doesn’t stop you from doing anything, you can go shopping, do your errands and whatever. You don’t need to wear one while hiking relatively unpopulated trails to get fresh air or even neighborhood sidewalks. I don’t see any problem with wearing a bit of paper or material over my nose and mouth to prevent my possibly spreading a virus while being asymptomatic or keeping asymptomatic non mask wearers from giving their virus to me. They’re a matter of good hygiene in a time of disease spread.