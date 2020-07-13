Colorado Springs City Council discusses mask ordinance as protesters gather outside

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County continues to rise, and Colorado Springs City Councilmembers are weighing whether or not to introduce a mandatory mask ordinance.

But some residents in the Springs have expressed that they're against being told to wear a mask, even despite evidence showing that mask-wearing can reduce the spread of COVID-19.

On Thursday, El Paso County saw 124 new positive cases of COVID-19, marking the biggest single-day increase since testing began in the county back in March. The number of new cases did drop over the weekend, but the overall trend has been an increase in the last month.

Council members hosted a work session Monday to hear more information on the impacts that a mandatory mask ordinance would have on the city.

Meanwhile, a small group of protesters gathered outside of City Hall and held signs saying they were against being ordered to wear a mask.

