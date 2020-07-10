City Council to evaluate emergency ordinance requiring masks in Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council of Colorado Springs is scheduled to evaluate an emergency ordinance that would require face masks in public spaces due to COVID-19.

The agenda item was introduced by City Council President Richard Skorman. The item is scheduled for the council's next work session on Tuesday.

To read the full emergency ordinance, CLICK HERE.

The ordinance would require everyone within the city limits to use face coverings in public places to slow down the spread of coronavirus. If it passes, the ordinance would be in effect until August 14, but it could be extended by a majority vote of the city council.

The document states that face masks would be required while entering, while inside, or present in any of the following areas:

A. Any enclosed area, including retail and commercial businesses or onsite service providers, to which the public is invited or in which workers,

including volunteers, from more than one (1) household are present

B. Any City of Colorado Springs building or indoor City facility;

C. Any public transportation, including City Transit buses and bus

shelters and while riding in a taxi, private car service, or ride-sharing vehicle;

D. Any other public indoor or outdoor place where persons are unable

to maintain safe social distancing (minimum of six feet (6’) separation) from

others not of their own household

E. Any outdoor seating or patio area of a place that falls within Section

4(A), unless the person is seated for dining or drinking as set forth in Section 6(G);

F. When in a common area of an apartment building, condominium,

or similar residential building, including lobbies, pool areas, elevators,

common recreation areas, and in offices or other spaces used by the

public; or

G. Where otherwise required by State of Colorado or El Paso County

Health Department order.

Violators of the emergency ordinance would be subject to penalties listed in Section 201 (General Penalty) and 202 (Minor Offenders), of Part 2 (General Penalty), of Article 1 (Administration), of Chapter 1 (Administration, Personnel, and Finance) of the Code of the City of Colorado Springs.

However, there are a few groups of people who would be exempt from the mandate, including:

Children under the age of 10 years old

People for whom a face covering would cause impairment due to an existing health condition and who present a doctor's note to that effect

People in a workspace that doesn't have face-to-face interactions with other people or don't share a workspace with other persons

People swimming or exercising outdoors

The Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers previously told KRDO that a face mask mandate isn't out of the question, especially if there's a spike of cases within El Paso County.

“For example, if the health department’s message is — either we do it or we’re going to face a regression — then we may, in fact, do that,” Suthers said.