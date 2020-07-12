Pueblo Law Enforcement come out in force for another round of Columbus Protests

Local News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Law enforcement in Pueblo is bracing for the fourth round of Sunday protests over the fate of a statue dedicated Christopher Columbus.

Police have blocked off traffic on Abriendo Avenue, from Colorado Avenue to Broadway Avenue. Barricades were also seen protecting the statue in front of the Rawlings Library.

The group For The People - Pueblo has vowed to protest every week until the statue on Abriendo Avenue is removed. Group members say the Columbus statue honors a historical figure who was responsible for the genocide of indigenous American people.

But counter-protesters have also demonstrated Sundays and argued that not all of Columbus's actions were bad.

During the protest on July 5, two people were arrested after crossing a yellow tape separating protesters and counter-protesters. But charges could be dropped to citations, police said.

The latest Sunday protests for both groups is scheduled at noon.

The Pueblo Police Department told KRDO that they expect groups from out of town to join the demonstrations. A spokesperson said police will be on the alert in case people are "looking to cause trouble."

