Police: DUI leads to rollover crash in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say one man is in custody after causing a one-vehicle rollover crash that happened in northeast Colorado Springs.

Police responded early Sunday morning to reports of a rollover traffic crash on North Carefree Circle and North Powers Boulevard.

During the investigation, officers found out that the driver was traveling northbound on Powers and tried to turn east onto Carefree Circle when it lost control and went over a median. The vehicle struck a light pole before rolling onto its roof.

Officers arrested the driver for DUI and other traffic offenses. Police say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in this crash.