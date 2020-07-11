YMCA Fire 60% contained

Fremont County



FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The YMCA Fire that started Wednesday afternoon has grown to 293 acres, but firefighters have contained 60% of the perimeter as of Saturday night.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, despite hot and dry conditions Saturday, fire behavior was minimal.

One helicopter was assigned to the fire, but because of the downturn in fire activity, no bucket drops were needed.

The fire was started by lightning, officials confirmed Thursday, and no structures have been threatened.

Officials expect the north edge of the fire will keep burning in the coming days. Firefighters can't get to that area because of the rough terrain.

Although containment is growing, smoke and possibly flames will still be visible from Canon City and nearby areas.