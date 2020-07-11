Pandemic, strained economy threaten higher ed in Colorado

News

DENVER, Colo. - University leaders in Colorado are trying to plan for a safe return to campus later this summer amid a public health crisis that will likely cause enrollment to decline.

Unknowns abound, but a looming worry plagues Angie Paccione, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

She tells The Denver Post that next year will be even worse. This year, higher ed was able to get significant support from the federal government, but it's unclear how long that will last.

The pandemic is wreaking havoc on Colorado’s higher education system, which has long been one of the first on the chopping block when the state cuts budgets.