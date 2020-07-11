Double win at Supreme Court elates religious conservatives

News

NEW YORK (AP) - Conservative-leaning faith leaders and their allies are cheering a pair of new Supreme Court rulings with significant implications for religious entities and their workers.

One bars certain employees of religious organizations from suing over discrimination. The other allows a broad exemption from Obamacare’s contraception mandate.

Vice President Mike Pence hailed the rulings as “Two Big WINS for Religious Freedom.” Religious conservatives have been outspoken in recent years about what they consider infringements on religious liberties.

Secular groups and some liberal religious leaders were critical of Wednesday's decisions. It’s unclear, however, how widespread the practical effect of the rulings will be beyond their political impact.