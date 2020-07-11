Bear euthanized after attacking Manitou Springs woman; cubs relocated

Local News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife say a bear was euthanized after attacking a woman in Manitou Springs on Thursday.

CPW tweeted Saturday that they have "humanely euthanized" the bear they believe attacked the woman, leaving her with a minor injuries. The cubs were also found and taken to a rehab facility. Officials say they will do a necropsy as well on the bear's remains.

BREAKING NEWS: A bear believed to have attacked woman in Manitou Springs has been caught and humanely euthanized by @COParksWildlife officers working with federal agents. Its cubs also were caught and taken to a rehab facility. A necrospy will be done on the remains. (1 of 3) pic.twitter.com/8Lylm2fBek — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) July 11, 2020

Wildlife officials say they spent Friday night searching for the trio. Early Saturday morning, the bears were caught near the attack site just south of downtown Manitou Springs.

The cubs will be rehabilitated by Tom and Cec Sanders at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehab in Wetmore. They plan on releasing the cubs back into the wild in winter.

Cody Wigner, a spokesperson for CPW, says they believe the photo below is of the sow "that aggressively attacked one woman then chased another on Thursday."

Courtesy Colorado Parks and Wildlife

“This is why we say ‘garbage kills bears’ and urge everyone to secure their trash," Wigner said.