Bear euthanized after attacking Manitou Springs woman; cubs relocated
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife say a bear was euthanized after attacking a woman in Manitou Springs on Thursday.
CPW tweeted Saturday that they have "humanely euthanized" the bear they believe attacked the woman, leaving her with a minor injuries. The cubs were also found and taken to a rehab facility. Officials say they will do a necropsy as well on the bear's remains.
Wildlife officials say they spent Friday night searching for the trio. Early Saturday morning, the bears were caught near the attack site just south of downtown Manitou Springs.
The cubs will be rehabilitated by Tom and Cec Sanders at Wet Mountain Wildlife Rehab in Wetmore. They plan on releasing the cubs back into the wild in winter.
Cody Wigner, a spokesperson for CPW, says they believe the photo below is of the sow "that aggressively attacked one woman then chased another on Thursday."
“This is why we say ‘garbage kills bears’ and urge everyone to secure their trash," Wigner said.
