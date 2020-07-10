Bear attacks woman in Manitou Springs, CPW investigating

News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is investigating an incident Thursday evening in which a bear attacked a woman in Manitou Springs.

CPW says a woman was walking home from work around 11:40 p.m. when she encountered an adult bear on the street, just south of the city's downtown.

The sow was accompanied by her two cubs and began charging at the woman. As the victim turned to escape, the bear knocked her down and clawed at her back, according to CPW.

The woman suffered three scratches down her back, but was not seriously injured and did not need medical attention. She also had minor injuries to her hands and legs when she fell.

Courtesy: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

A few minutes later, a friend of the victim was walking down the same street and was chased by the bear. The friend was able to avoid the bear by running around a parked vehicle. She described the sow as dark in color.

“This victim was very lucky she wasn’t more seriously injured in this attack and we are urgently trying to find this bear,” said Cody Wigner, Assistant Area Wildlife Manager for the Colorado Springs region.

The Manitou Springs Police Department responded first to the attack and alerted CPW after conducting interviews with the victim.

Wildlife managers are investigating searching for the bear and her two cubs. Authorities are urging the public to contact CPW with any sightings of bears in Manitou Springs. Witnesses can call Colorado State Patrol after normal business hours to report sightings.

“We need the public’s help in catching this bear. Any bear that is this aggressive toward people is an imminent threat to public health and safety and needs to be removed.”

Wigner says residents of Manitou Springs should be mindful while walking at night as the search continues. Residents are encouraged to carry bear spray, make noise as they walk and to not be out alone. Pets should be kept on tight leashes until the sow is captured.

Wigner also urged Manitou Springs residents to secure all garbage cans because this bear has been reportedly seen eating regularly from area trash cans.