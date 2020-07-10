Switchbacks teenage goalkeeper ready for action

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Abraham Rodriguez is just 17 years old, and already in his second season with the Switchbacks.

"At 14 years old, I realized that I could go pro, but I also realize that I wasn't doing this for myself," Rodriguez says. "I had people behind me, I had people who had my back, I had my family supporting me. I knew I had to make it for them."

In April of 2019, Rodriguez, then 16, became the second youngest player to be named USL Player of the Week.

In the Switchbacks intrasquad scrimmage, Rodriguez shined.

There's no guarantee he'll play in the team's home opener, but he's made an impression on his coach, Alan Koch. As a result, Koch is not willing to call Rodriguez a reserve goalkeeper.

"He's got that young kid energy," Koch says. "I think that's what makes him a good goalkeeper. You feed off that energy."