Police chase ends with crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A police car chase ended with a crash in Colorado Springs on Friday evening.

The crash happened on South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. The road southbound on Academy Blvd is blocked past Airport Road.

There is still no information on whether anyone is injured and what circumstances led to the police chase. Two police vehicles seem to be involved in the incident.

KRDO has a crew at the scene and is waiting for updates from the Colorado Springs Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.