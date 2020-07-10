Fort Carson soldiers train to battle COVID-19 in Texas hospital

News

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Medical troops from Fort Carson are now in San Antonio battling COVID-19.



Fifty soldiers are working alongside doctors and nurses in one hospital that have seen significant spikes in cases.

Texas has seen unprecedented coronavirus numbers in recent weeks and now soldiers in the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 627 are there to help.



Photos from Tuesday show medical personnel, including respiratory specialists, emergency room and critical care nurses being trained on how to wear, remove and dispose of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

Courtesy of DVIDS: Soldiers from the Urban Augmentation Medical Task Force - 627 attended integration and training at Methodist Hospital training center, in San Antonio, Texas, July 8, 2020.

Their job will be to help the medical staff at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio.

It's a job that won't come easy as they have three specialized COVID-19 units with many rooms now occupied.



As of Thursday, San Antonio had 954 new cases and more than 1,200 patients hospitalized.



It's not the first time Fort Carson soldiers have been deployed in the fight against COVID.

In April, troops built a field hospital at a Seattle football stadium, but closed it due to a shortage in patients.



With no indication of a downward trend in Texas, the soldiers will likely remain there to ease pressure on staff.