Suspects with fake Texas IDs steal high-end lawnmowers from Monument business

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating a lawnmower theft case in which the suspects may be using fake Texas driver's licenses.

On May 14, deputies say a suspect contacted a business in the 100 block of North Monument Lake Road and ordered a lawnmower worth more than $5,000. The suspect told the business clerk that he would have someone pick up the mower.

The next day, police say a tow company came to pick up the lawnmower. At the same time, the suspect called and ordered an additional mower using the same credit card information. The tow company told investigators that the mowers were delivered to a self-storage business in Castle Rock.

Security camera footage shows the suspects below picking up the lawnmowers the same day they were delivered to the storage facility. However, the payment did not clear.



Photo courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office

An initial investigation shows the suspect provided a fake Texas driver's license to the self-storage business.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a medium build. He is pictured wearing a red shirt, jeans, and black shoes. The second suspect is described as a white female with medium build. She is seated in the suspect vehicle wearing sunglasses and a blue shirt.

The suspect vehicle is described as a tan or gold Nissan Titan Pickup Truck, missing front bumper, showing two different types of rims on front and back wheels and pulling a trailer.

Anyone with information about this case should call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or email Deputy Henry Crist directly at henrycrist@elpasoco.com.