FBI, CBI return to Suzanne Morphew’s home after two months of disappearance

News

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- After two months since her disappearance, state and federal investigators returned to the home of Suzanne Morphew in Chaffee County on Thursday.

Authorities said they searched the area again for any new information related to the 49-year-old woman's disappearance.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze says the case of the missing mother is ongoing. Investigators have followed up on more than 600 tips and conducted several searches to locate Morphew, the sheriff's office said.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” Spezze said. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

Morphew was first reported missing on Mother's Day in the Maysville Area.

The Chaffee County Sheriff's Office is working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on this case. Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 719-312-7530.

Authorities say no arrests have been made and they have yet to locate Morphew.