Colorado Springs Police find child burned by fireworks during search, along with stolen items, illegal marijuana grow

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- During a search related to a robbery in June, Colorado Springs Police discovered an illegal marijuana grow, multiple weapons and narcotics violations, and a 2-year-old girl burned by illegal fireworks from this 4th of July.

On June 20, Detective T. Davis from the Falcon Property Crime Unit investigated a robbery that happened at a Home Depot on the 7100 block of North Academy Boulevard. Investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old James Whitmire.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Thursday at the 3400 block of Ormes Way. During the search, 27-year-old Sarah Kampsen was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Police say they learned Whitmire had fled the state.

Items taken during the Home Depot robbery were recovered inside the residence during the search. An illegal marijuana grow was also located inside the home with more than 40 marijuana plants and a shotgun. The suspect's father 49-year-old James Morlan was taken into custody for weapons and narcotics violations.

Detectives found a 2-year-old girl inside the home and identified her as the daughter of Whitmire. CSPD says the girl had a severe burn to her left leg due to illegal fireworks on the 4th of July.

The Colorado Department of Human Services has responded to the case. CSPD says they have also launched a child abuse investigation.

KRDO is still waiting for the mugshots of the suspects to be released.