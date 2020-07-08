Researchers in Colorado Springs receive funding for COVID-19 vaccine study

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A group of researchers based in Colorado Springs has been awarded funding to help study and develop a vaccine for COVID-19.

The Lynn Health Science Institute of Colorado Springs was awarded the Moderna Phase III COVID-19 Vaccine Study, which is slated to start in July.

The two-year study would help determine if participants receiving the potential vaccine develop antibodies that contribute to resistance for coronavirus. If successful, the data could lead to the development of the first vaccine for COVID-19.

Dr. Ripley Hollister, a board-certified internal medicine physician, would be the principal investigator for the study.

Participants must be healthy individuals age 18 or above and not have been diagnosed with active coronavirus or recovered from it. Over the course of the study, qualified participants will receive two vaccinations and be monitored for the rest of the study timeline.