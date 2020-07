160 southern Colorado business received more than $1 million each in PPP loans

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Millions of dollars from the Paycheck Protection Program made its way to southern Colorado businesses, but a KRDO analysis of data recently released by the U.S. Treasury shows that some local operations didn't retain any jobs despite taking the money.

In total, 160 businesses in southern Colorado took more than $1 million each in loans. That doesn't count the hundreds of other businesses that received loans of less than $1 million.

The Small Business Association hopes the money will offset losses for businesses impacted by the COVID-19, and there are ways that the loans can be outright forgiven for businesses. SBA requires at least 60% of the loan money to go toward payroll expenses to be eligible for loan forgiveness. Businesses who use less than 60% of the funds for payroll can still apply for partial loan forgiveness.

KRDO found that at least 29 of the businesses in southern Colorado that received more than $1 million in loans either didn't report using the money to retain employees or failed to report how many jobs the money would be used to retain.

But that data could have inaccuracies.

Roy Clennan, CEO of Mortgage Solutions of Colorado, says his company has hired 103 new employees on top of keeping all of the other employees on payroll, a total of 489 employees. He was surprised when he learned in our phone call that the official report says his company retained 0 jobs while getting at least $5 million. Clennan said they haven't had to lay anybody off. He also told us he was unaware that the data showed 0 jobs retained.

But while paychecks were the original focus of the program, SBA is now allowing for loan forgiveness for non-payroll expenses. SBA is authorizing businesses to file for forgiveness if they covered mortgage obligations, rent obligations, or utility payments that were in place before February 15, 2020.

The bulk of loans for southern Colorado were approved in April, but some companies were approved as late as the end of June.

Here is a full list of the businesses in southern Colorado that received more than $1 million in loans, according to the SBA data:

Local Companies that received $5 - $10 million

ADVISORS ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC — MONUMENT

JOBS RETAINED: 268

APPROVED: 4/5/2020 APOGEE ENGINEERING LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 330

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020 COBB MECHANICAL CONTRACTORS — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/4/2020 DUTCH'S HOME IMPROVEMENT, INC.— COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 6

DATE APPROVED: 4/29/2020 MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS OF COLORADO LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020 SPANISH PEAKS HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 395

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020 WENDY'S OF COLORADO SPRINGS, INC.

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/13/2020

Local Companies that received $2 - $5 million

ARIZONA RESTAURANT COMPANY, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/12/2020

BCWJ813, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 250

DATE APPROVED: 4/4/2020

BIG R HOLDINGS, INC — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/27/2020

BOMBBOMB, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 139

DATE APPROVED: 4/15/2020

BRAXTON TECHNOLOGIES, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 130

DATE APPROVED: 4/13/2020

COLOMEX INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020

COLORADO SPRINGS EARLY COLLEGES — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 420

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

COLORADO SPRINGS RADIOLOGISTS, PC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 238

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

COLORADO STRUCTURES, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

COSMIC ADVANCED ENGINEERED SOLUTIONS, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 144

DATE APPROVED: 4/27/2020

CROSSROADS' TURNING POINTS, INC. — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 235

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

DAVID C COOK — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 182

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

ELITE PROPERTIES OF AMERICA, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 175

DATE APPROVED: 4/4/2020

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SPECIALISTS P. C. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 88

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

FEDERAL CONTRACTING, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 139

DATE APPROVED: 4/4/2020

FORUM ONE COMMUNICATIONS CORP. — MONUMENT

JOBS RETAINED: 117

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

HEUBERGER MOTORS INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 198

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

INDUSTRIAL CONSTRUCTORS/MANAGERS INC. — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

INFINITY SYSTEMS ENGINEERING, A LTD. LIA BILITY CO. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 201

DATE APPROVED: 4/16/2020

LEWIS BOLT AND NUT COMPANY — LA JUNTA

JOBS RETAINED: 276

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

MY LOCAL COLORADO DENTAL PRACTICE, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 239

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

PHIL LONG FORD LLC

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020

RAMPART PLUMBING AND HEATING SUPPLY INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 5/3/2020

ROCKY MOUNTAIN RESTAURANT GROUP, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 468

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020

SANGRE DE CRISTO HOSPICE AND PALLATIVE CARE — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 251

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

SPACE GROUND SYSTEM SOLUTIONS, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 98

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

SUMMIT SUBWAY LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

SUMMIT TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 116

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020

SUNNY VISTA LIVING CENTER

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

SYNQ3, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

T SQUARE LOGISTICS SERVICES CORPORATION — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 257

DATE APPROVED: 4/13/2020

THE CENTER AT CENTENNIAL LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 300

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

THE RESOURCE EXCHANGE, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 422

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

THOMPSON MANAGEMENT INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

TRINIDAD AREA HEALTH ASSOCIATION — TRINIDAD

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

USA HOCKEY, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 120

DATE APPROVED: 4/15/2020

WEN NEW MEXICO, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/11/2020

WENEVADA LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED 4/12/2020

WHOLE HEMP COMPANY LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 200

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

YOUNG MEN'S CHRISTIAN ASSOCIATION OF HE PIKES PEAK REGION — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 401

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

Local Companies that received $1 - $2 million

271 LAKE DAVIS HOLDING, LLC — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 72

DATE APPROVED: 5/3/2020

A PHYSICIANS HOME CARE — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 275

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

ABACUS SOLUTIONS GROUP, LLC — WOODLAND PARK

JOBS RETAINED: 196

DATE APPROVED: 4/30/2020

ABOUT KIDS HOME CARE, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 119

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

ACADEMY, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

ADD STAFF INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

AIR FORCE ACADEMY ATHLETIC CORPORATION — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 154

DATE APPROVED: 4/29/2020

ALEUT AEROSPACE ENGINEERING, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 73

DATE APPROVED: 4/12/2020

ALEUT FACILITIES SUPPORT SERVICES — COLORADO SPRINGS (SAME BIZ ADDRESS AS ABOVE)

JOBS RETAINED: 114

DATE APPROVED: 4/16/2020

AMERICAN GAMING GROUP LLC — CRIPPLE CREEK

JOBS RETAINED: 249

DATE APPROVED: 4/13/2020

AMY SHANDY, SPEECH-LANGUAGE PATHOLOGIST, LLC

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/27/2020

ARACO CONCRETE CONTRACTOR LLC — FOUNTAIN

JOBS RETAINED: 115

DATE APPROVED: 4/27/2020

ASPEN VIEW HOMES, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 88

DATE APPROVED: 4/4/2020

ASSOCIATION OF CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS INTERNATIONAL — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 130

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

ATLAS PREPARATORY SCHOOL, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

AUDUBON AMBULATORY SURGERY CENTER LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 88

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

BERWICK ELECTRIC, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 116

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

BIBLE ELECTRIC, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 113

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

BLAZER ELECTRIC SUPPLY MANAGEMENT — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 96

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

BP NORTHSPRINGS, LLC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 88

DATE APPROVED: 4/15/2020

CENTER AT PARKWEST LLC — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 116

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

CENTRAL STATES ROOFING & INSULATING COMPANY — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 110

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

CFG SYSTEMS, INC.

JOBS RETAINED: 1

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN CHARTER ACADEMY — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 5/8/2020

CHEYENNE MOUNTAIN ZOOLOGICAL SOCIETY — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 160

DATE APPROVED: 4/15/2020

CKW PIZZA, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 258

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

COLORADO SPRINGS ORTHOPAEDIC GROUP, PLLP — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 198

DATE APPROVED: 4/27/2020

COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP FOR CHILD DEVELOPM

JOBS RETAINED: 393

DATE APPROVED: 5/28/2020

CONCEPTS IN MILLWORK, INC.

JOBS RETAINED: 87

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

CONCRETE CONCEPT DESIGN, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 106

DATE APPROVED: 4/13/2020

CS AUTO CHEVNO LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/11/2020

CS AUTO CHEVSO, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/11/2020

DALE SPRADLEY MOTORS, INC. — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 145

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

DELTA SOLUTIONS AND STRATEGIES, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 96

DATE APPROVED: 5/3/2020

DEVELOPMENTAL OPPORTUNITIES, INC. — CANON CITY

JOBS RETAINED: 220

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

DIVERSIFIED MACHINE SYSTEMS, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 96

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

DOUBLE EAGLE RESORTS, INC. — CRIPPLE CREEK

JOBS RETAINED: 206

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

DVMD LLC DBA INTELLITEC COLLEGE — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 5/3/2020

DWIRE EARTHMOVING LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 98

DATE APPROVED: 4/27/2020

FAITH ENTERPRISES INCORPORATED — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 36

DATE APPROVED: 4/11/2020

FLYING HORSE COUNTRY CLUB, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 130

DATE APPROVED: 4/4/2020

FOODMAVEN CORPORATION — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 65

DATE APPROVED: 4/06/2020

FOUNTAIN VALLEY SCHOOL OF COLORADO — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 132

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

FRESH TAKE LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 197

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

GEOSTRUCT HOLDINGS, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

GLOBAL UNDERGROUND CORPORATION — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 72

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

HAVEN BEHAVIORAL OUTPATIENT SERVICES OF COLORADO, LLC

JOBS RETAINED: 306

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

HEATING & PLUMBING ENGINEERS, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 66

DATE APPROVED: 6/30/2020, 6/25/2020 (TWO LOANS APPROVED)

HOMERUN ELECTRONICS, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 98

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION

JOBS RETAINED: 188

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

INTERIM HEALTHCARE OF SOUTHEASTERN COLORADO, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 468

DATE APPROVED: 5/22/2020

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

INTRANERVE NEUROSCIENCE HOLDINGS, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 140

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

J2D ELECTRIC, INC. — FOUNTAIN

JOBS RETAINED: 88

DATE APPROVED: 4/27/2020

JAMES IRWIN CHARTER SCHOOLS — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 232

DATE APPROVED: 5/29/2020

JAXON ENGINEERING AND MAINTENANCE, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

JOHN BOWMAN, INC. — FOUNTAIN

JOBS RETAINED: 89

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

JP ANTLERS LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT USA — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 74

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

LOW VOLTAGE WIRING, LTD — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

MAIN ELECTRIC, LTD — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 75

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

MAND MADE PIZZA INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

MCDIVITT LAW FIRM, P.C. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 70

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

MOUNTAIN PRAIRIE HOLDINGS, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

MVP AUTOMOTIVE INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 109

DATE APPROVED: 4/15/2020

NEW LIFE CHURCH — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 163

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

NUNN CONSTRUCTION, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 10

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

OC INTERNATIONAL, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 81

DATE APPROVED: 4/13/2020

OUTREACH, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 500

DATE APPROVED: 5/3/2020

OWEN FARICY MOTOR COMPANY — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 84

DATE APPROVED: 5/3/2020

PATE CONSTRUCTION INC — PUEBLO WEST

JOBS RETAINED: 87

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020

PEAK DENTAL SERVICES, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 147

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

PENKHUS MOTOR COMPANY — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 140

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

PHIL LONG DEALERSHIPS, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020

PIPE LINE SPECIALTIES, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 121

DATE APPROVED: 4/14/2020

PIPELINE STRATEGIES & INTEGRITY LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 50

DATE APPROVED: 4/4/2020

PLANET GRANITE INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS REATINED: 127

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

RE MONKS CONSTRUCTION — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 111

DATE APPROVED: 5/3/2020

RENAISSANCE OASIS, INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 153

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

ROCKY MOUNTAIN EYE CENTER, INC. A COLORADO PROVIDER NETWORK — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 164

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

RUSIN, LTD — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 119

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

SAN ISABEL ELECTRIC ASSOCIATION, INC — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 74

DATE APPROVED: 5/22/2020

SKYLINE PRODUCTS, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 188

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

SOCIALSEO, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 79

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020

SOUTHEAST COLORADO POWER ASSOCIATION — LA JUNTA

JOBS RETAINED: 48

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

SOUTHERN COLORADO CLINIC P.C. — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 138

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

SOUTHERN COLORADO EMERGENCY MEDICINE ASSOCIATES P.C. — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 62

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

SOUTHERN COLORADO HEART AND VASCULAR, P.C. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 41

DATE APPROVED: 4/15/2020

SRINGS FABRICATION, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 140

DATE APPROVED: 4/8/2020

STELLAR CARE AND SERVICES, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

STOCKMAN KAST RYAN & CO., LLP — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 85

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020

STRATROCK VENTURES LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 5/22/2020

SUMMIT EDUCATION GROUP — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED N/A

DATE APPROVED: 5/3/2020

SUPERIOR PRECISION SHEET METAL CORP — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

T R TOPPERS, INC. — PUEBLO

JOBS RETAINED: 100

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

TEAM PIKE PEAK, LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 128

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

THE SANBORN MAP COMPANY, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 135

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

THOMAS MACLAREN STATE CHARTER SCHOOL — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 0

DATE APPROVED: 6/22/2020

TIMBERLINE LANDSCAPING, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/6/2020

TIRE WORLD, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: N/A

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

TRAX CONSTRUCTION INC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 158

DATE APPROVED: 4/10/2020

TT OF WOODMEN, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 88

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

UNITED STATES ANTI-DOPING AGENCY — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 86

DATE APPROVED: 4/11/2020

UNITED STATES SPACE FOUNDATION — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 71

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

USA CYCLING INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 58

DATE APPROVED: 4/11/2020

USA SWIMMING, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 91

DATE APPROVED: 4/13/2020

USA VOLLEYBALL — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 91

DATE APPROVED: 5/1/2020, 4/28/2020 (TWO LOANS APPROVED)

VASCULAR CENTER OF COLORADO LLC, THE — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 76

DATE APPROVED: 4/15/2020

WAY MEDIA INC. DBA WAY-FM MEDIA GROUP INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 101

DATE APPROVED: 4/13/2020

WENCO INDUSTRIES, INC. — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 98

DATE APPROVED: 4/9/2020

WEST CENTRAL, INC. — CANON CITY

JOBS RETAINED: 140

DATE APPROVED: 4/28/2020

WOODMEN VALLEY CHAPEL — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 135

DATE APPROVED: 4/7/2020

WORLD LITERATURE CRUSADE — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 35

DATE APPROVED: 6/25/2020

YEOMAN MANAGEMENT LLC — COLORADO SPRINGS

JOBS RETAINED: 247

DATE APPROVED: 4/5/2020