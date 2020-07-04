Suspects set car on fire with bottle rockets in northeast Colorado Springs

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after they say several suspects lit a car on fire in the northeast side of the city.

In the early hours of Friday, police were dispatched to the 5900 block of Abbey Pond Lane with reports of arson.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who said several cars in the neighborhood were damaged or broken into. The victim's vehicle was unlocked and he said the suspects threw between 20 to 30 bottle rockets in the back seat, setting the car on fire. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police are still investigating.