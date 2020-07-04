Skip to Content
News
By
Published 5:07 pm

Suspects set car on fire with bottle rockets in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after they say several suspects lit a car on fire in the northeast side of the city.

In the early hours of Friday, police were dispatched to the 5900 block of Abbey Pond Lane with reports of arson.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who said several cars in the neighborhood were damaged or broken into. The victim's vehicle was unlocked and he said the suspects threw between 20 to 30 bottle rockets in the back seat, setting the car on fire. The suspects fled in an unknown direction.

Police are still investigating.

Colorado Springs / Crime / Local News

Zachary Aedo

Zach is a reporter for KRDO and Telemundo Surco. Learn more about Zach here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply