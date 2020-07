News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are responding to a barricaded suspect on the east side of Colorado Springs.

Officers say they were dispatched around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Vehr Drive with reports of a family disturbance.

An alert was sent shortly after notifying neighbors in the area to lock their homes and stay inside.

