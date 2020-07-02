Police looking for 11-year-old allegedly taken by his mother after jail release, possibly in Colorado Springs

News

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Lakewood Police Department is looking for a boy who was allegedly taken by his mother who just got out of jail.

Detectives say 11-year-old Aiden Casaus was last seen on June 28 when his biological mother, 38-year-old Francheska Lee Flores, picked him up from a friend's house.

Police say Flores was recently released from jail and does not have custodial rights. Their last known whereabouts were in Colorado Springs with the mother's boyfriend, 29-year-old Zachery Estrada on June 29.

Authorities say the trio may be in an older light blue sedan with an unknown license plate. Below are their descriptions:

Flores currently has a warrant out for her arrest violating a custody order. She also goes by the last name Bernal.

Aiden Casaus is about 4'11" and 80 pounds. He has dyed blonde hair and brown eyes.

Francheska Flores is approximately 4'10" and 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Zachery Estrada is about 5'9" and 140 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

If you see anyone matching the above descriptions, police say you should contact 911 immediately. Anyone with more information about the three should contact Detective Johnson with the Lakewood Police Department at 303-987-7103.