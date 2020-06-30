Public asked to weigh in on rail service connecting Fort Collins to Pueblo

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Coloradans are being asked for their input when it comes to a railroad line connecting Fort Collins to Pueblo.

The potential passenger rail service aims to provide a safe, efficient and reliable transportation option for travel between major population centers along the Front Range.

The project is being overseen by the Southwest Chief and Front Range Passenger Rail Commission, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and a consultant team.

The public can give their opinions on the potential service through the Front Range Passenger Rail Meeting website. The online forum is open through the end of July.

Funding for the rail service has not been identified and could include a variety of options.

