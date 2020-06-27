Man arrested after hitting Colorado Springs officer with vehicle

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One Colorado Springs man is in custody after police say he hit an officer with his vehicle on Friday.

The Colorado Springs Police Department says an officer was doing traffic control for flooding at Spectrum Loop and Voyager Parkway. Around 6:30 p.m., a reckless driver almost struck the officer's marked police cruiser.

The officer proceeded to do a traffic stop, pulling over the suspect who then exited his car and charged the officer. The officer drew his gun and the suspect ran back toward their vehicle. The officer then switched to his Taser and deployed the cartridges with no effect. CSPD says the suspect then drove away and knocked the officer to the ground with the left side of his vehicle.

Shortly after, the suspect returned to the scene in a different vehicle and drove again recklessly toward the officers responding to the earlier incident.

Police disabled the suspect's vehicle and stopped it from leaving. The suspect ignored the officers' commands and resisted arrest until a Taser was deployed.

Police arrested 56-year-old Robert Alexander. CSPD says the officer struck by the suspect's vehicle was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

CSPD's Violent Crimes Section is still investigating this incident.