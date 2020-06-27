Crews battle brushfire on rough terrain west of Pueblo

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says crews are battling a brushfire on the southwest side of the county.

Firefighters had just wrapped up extinguishing the Bar Nothing Fire when they were called to another wildland fire between Highways 78 and 96, about 45 minutes southwest of Pueblo.

The new fire, now dubbed Vaughn View Fire, is about 9 acres and zero percent contained, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Multiple agencies throughout the county are working in "rough terrain" to put out the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.