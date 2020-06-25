Pueblo Sheriff’s Office identify Deputy that shot and killed Jesse Cedillo, family continue call for transparency

News

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It’s been more than three months since a Pueblo County Deputy shot and killed 20-year-old Jesse Cedillo after a reported carjacking. Thursday, the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office confirmed Deputy Jeff Alfonso was the lone gunman that shot and killed Cedillo while in pursuit.

It started on the morning of March 14th in the Mesa Junction neighborhood of Pueblo. The Pueblo County Sheriff's office says they were pursuing Cedillo after an armed carjacking. During the pursuit, it was aired by a deputy that the suspect was armed.

Cellphone video captured by a neighbor shows Deputy Alfonso firing several shots at Cedillo while he is running through the yard of a home on Orman Avenue.

Today, questions on whether or not the shooting and killing were justified remain.

Earlier this month, District Attorney Jeff Chostner said there is video clearly showing a gun in Jesse Cedillo’s hand. However, the DA doesn't identify what video he is referring to.

Family of Jesse Cedillo say they are skeptical.

Jaelyn Cedillo, Jesse’s older sister, says she was shown the footage from the body camera worn by Deputy Alfonso when he opened fire. Cedillo along with her family were shown the body camera video earlier this month by Chostner.

“The Officer proceeds to tell him come out with your hands up where I can see them," said Cedillo's sister. "My brother was in a crouched position and he came up with his hands up. As soon as he showed himself the officer immediately shot and my brother ran to save himself. That’s exactly what I watched. No gun in his hands.”

District Attorney Jeff Chostner would not release the body camera video to KRDO.

However, Pueblo County's District Attorney did release a statement.

"I understand the family's desire to receive a decision quickly, but there are several issues in play. I am also in consultation with other law enforcement agencies and individuals to clarify some evidentiary issues. Our timeline on this case is consistent with other investigations. I have no further comment on the state of the evidence until I make a determination. I want to move on this as quickly as I can to alleviate concerns of the family, but arrive at a decision that is consistent with the evidence and law," Chostner's office said.

Jaelyn Cedillo and Cedillo Family Attorney Sean Simeson

The Cedillo family attorneys also spoke with KRDO on Thursday.

“Do your job and make a decision about charging the officer involved in the incident,” said Sean Simeson, one of the Cedillo Family attorneys.

Simeson believes the DA is stalling until the current political climate between law enforcement and communities across America cools off.

“To continue to assert that he did have a gun, then they should release the video because that would prove it once and for all," said Simeson. "So the fact they don’t show it shows they don’t have that evidence and it’s not going to show Mr. Cedillo had a gun.”

As for the Cedillo family, they say their goal isn't to receive any sort of financial payout from the county, but to hold Deputy Alfonso and the Sheriff's Office accountable in this case and in the future.

"We are afraid they are going to keep throwing this under the rug so light is not shed on the case," said Jaelyn Cedillo. "But we are not going to give up."