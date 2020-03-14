Pueblo deputy fatally shoots carjacking suspect, investigation underway

Top Stories

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a Pueblo County deputy fired multiple shots at a carjacking suspect running between houses on the south side of town Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported shortly after 7 a.m. near 312 Quincy Street. No officers have been reported injured. A KRDO reporter near the scene reported hearing multiple gunshots.

KRDO obtained a video from a witness that shows a man running between two houses before an officer opens fire on him. The video starts several seconds before the first shot, but it doesn't show the lead-up to the shooting.

(WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised)

One deputy tells the man, "Get on the ground! Get down!" Then he fires his handgun several times at the man, who can be seen running toward the deputy. It's not clear if the man has an object in his hand.

The man falls to the ground in front of a house, and a deputy fire several more shots at his body. The video then shows several officers come from the same area that the suspect originated from between the houses.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office tells us that the man was wanted in connection with a carjacking that happened earlier Saturday morning. Deputies were in pursuit when the suspect crashed the car near Quincy Street and fled on foot. The deputies found him nearby.

The suspect hasn't been identified.

The area near Quincy Street and Pitkin Ave. has been blocked off while police conduct the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.