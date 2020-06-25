Pueblo County Fire battling wildland fire likely started by lightning strike

News

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Fire Team is battling a wildland fire on the southeast side of the county.

The fire is about 80 acres and was likely started by a lightning strike, according to the Sheriff's Office. No structures are threatened.

The U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are helping extinguish the flames. Firefighters have the brushfire about 20 percent contained.