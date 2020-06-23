Murder suspect from Colorado Springs killed in Montana

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department says a suspect wanted for a local murder was killed in Montana on Thursday.

On November 5, 2019, CSPD responded to a fatal shooting of 19-year-old, Colorado Springs resident Alijah Vialpando.

Multiple interviews led detectives to identify the murder suspect as 19-year-old Kellen Fortune. The investigation revealed he was staying in Billings, Montana and an arrest warrant for murder in the first degree was issued.

Homicide detectives referred the apprehension efforts of Fortune to CSPD’s Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force comprised of members from CSPD, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the United Stated Marshals Service (USMS).

The United States Marshals Montana Violent Offender Task Force says they located Fortune on Thursday. When USMS deputies confronted him, they say there was an exchange of gunfire in which Fortune was killed. No law enforcement officers were reportedly injured during the incident.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) Investigations Division was called to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No BPD officers were involved during the incident.

CSPD says it doesn't have any more information about the shooting that happened in Montana.

Officers are still investigating the homicide of Vialpando and will release further details as appropriate.