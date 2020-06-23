Skip to Content
Air Force Academy welcomes new falcon mascot

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Air Force Academy announced Tuesday morning that it's welcoming a new falcon mascot.

The new mascot is a female gyrfalcon but has yet to be named. The Cadet Wing will vote on a name later this year, according to a tweet by USAFA.

The academy's previous 23-year-old mascot Aurora passed away in October 2019. Aurora was the long longest-serving live mascot in the school’s history.

