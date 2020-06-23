$50,000 bail set for stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old boy through water intoxication

News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Ryan Sabin, 41, and Tara Sabin, 42, were at the El Paso County Courthouse Tuesday for their first appearance.

While the judge said he could not grant bond for Ryan Sabin based on the probable cause affidavit, Tara Sabin's bond was set at $50,000.

Both were arrested on numerous charges, including first-degree murder. Although Tara's murder charges have been dropped she now faces Child knowingly and recklessly abusing a child resulting in death, a Class 2 Felony.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Zachary Sabin was found dead in his bedroom on March 11.

The El Paso County Coroner's autopsy report stated Zachary died by forced water intoxication. The coroner says Zachary was reportedly given 96 ounces of water over four hours without food.

Tara's next court appearance will be next Tuesday, while Ryan's next court date is set for July.